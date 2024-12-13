Daniel Farke has revealed that he had no discussions with Leeds United about Junior Firpo’s future.

The 28-year-old full-back joined Leeds in the summer of 2021 and he has been a regular in Farke’s starting line-up when fit.

Firpo, who is currently out of action due to an injury, has a contract with Leeds that is set to expire in June and the Whites have yet to offer him a new deal to extend his stay.

Farke revealed that he has not talked with Leeds regarding Firpo’s future and thinks it is too early to discuss what will happen with the 28-year-old.

He admitted that Leeds are happy with the way Firpo has developed and overseen more responsibility in the team and stated that there will come a moment when they will talk about his future.

When asked whether there has been a discussion about Firpo’s future, Farke said at a press conference: “No, at the moment there is not much time to speak too much about his future.

“We are playing all three days; obviously, during the injury, he should concentrate on his proper rehab. There will be a moment when we talk about this topic.

“He had a difficult start to life at Leeds United.

“We backed him a lot, at least under my regime and he has developed fantastically and has delivered really good performances.

“He also developed his personality and overtook more and more responsibility.

“We are happy and delighted with his development, but it’s much too early to speak about anything that happens beyond the summer.”

Firpo is expected to return in January and it remains to be seen what Leeds have in mind for the player’s future.