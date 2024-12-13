Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has warned Borja Sainz of Burnley star Connor Roberts’ on-field theatrics and added that the Clarets defender will try to wind up the Canaries forward at the weekend.

Sainz, 23, is in red-hot form this season and has already scored 15 goals for Norwich in the Championship so far.

At the weekend, Norwich will come up against promotion contenders Burnley and Scott Parker will be hoping that his right-back Roberts will be able to neutralise Sainz’s threat.

The ex-Canaries star warned Sainz of Roberts’ on-field acting skills and believes that the Welshman will try to get under the Norwich winger’s skin by trying to wind him up.

Roberts expects a very good contest between Sainz and the Burnley right-back on Sunday and thinks Burnley will win if Roberts is successful at keeping the Norwich forward quiet throughout the game.

“This will be interesting – Sainz against Connor Roberts, because Connor’s the sort who is a bit of an actor, he’ll make a mountain out of a molehill”, Roberts wrote in his Pink-Un column.

“He’ll try and wind up Sainz.

“He’s the type of player that will try and get under his skin.

“I’ve seen it in a Welsh shirt, I’ve seen it in a Swansea shirt.

“That will be a really interesting contest between those two and if Connor Roberts can win that battle between him and Sainz, I would think Burnley would go on to win the game.”

Norwich lost 3-0 when the two teams met at Carrow Road the last time in 2023 and this time the Canaries will be eager to secure three points.