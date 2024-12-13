Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle star Adam Randall has issued a warning to Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper that he is determined to score against his former team-mate.

Randall and Cooper both came through the Plymouth Argyle academy system and in the summer, Sheffield United secured the signature of the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

Cooper has been an ever present in Sheffield United’s goal this season and has managed to keep 12 clean sheets in the process.

On Saturday, they both will face each other when Sheffield United take on Plymouth and Randall admitted that playing against his former team-mate Cooper for the first time in his life will be a strange experience.

Randall also stated that he is determined to score against the Blades goalkeeper and added that on Saturday he will not wish Cooper good luck on their personal message group.

“Playing against Coops will be strange”, Randall told Argyle TV.

“I’m looking forward to it, really looking forward to it.

“I’m really hoping I score. I’ve said already, if there’s one game I score in this season, I want it to be that one!

“[Coops and I] still talk a fair bit.

“Every now and again we’ll send messages, and we’ve still got a group chat with me, him and, and Ry [Ryan Hardie], which occasionally we’ll put a little message in, and wish each other luck for games.

“I won’t be doing that this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”

Cooper has been in impressive form and he will be eager to help Sheffield United seal three points against Argyle in front of the Blades’ home crowd.