Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks that Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner will have to leave if he is not able to meet Ange Postecoglou’s demands.

Tottenham signed Werner on loan from RB Leipzig once again in the summer with an option to buy in the deal, but the striker has scored only once in all competitions for Spurs so far.

On Thursday, Werner started the game against Rangers but was taken off at half-time and later was criticised by Postecoglou in his post-match assessment.

Fjortoft believes that Postecoglou is feeling the pressure due to Spurs’ weak performances in recent games and added that Werner is not producing for Tottenham at the moment.

The former striker also stressed that the winger has been the worst player at times and added that although he loves Werner for his funny side, he thinks that the German will have to leave if he does not meet Postecoglou’s demands.

“Postecoglou, I think now has to feel he is under pressure himself”, Fjortoft said on ESPN.

“He is defending some weak performances over the games and Timo Werner has sometimes been the worst, I have to say that.

“I love Timo Werner; if you work with Timo Werner, you will love him because he is the funny kind of player, always honest, but he is not producing.

“And Timo Werner was the number one striker for Germany for a long time and Postecoglou demands and if you can’t live with that, then you have to go back to Germany.”

Now it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old forward will be able to find his shooting boots and turn his season around, impressing the Spurs boss.