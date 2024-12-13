Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala thinks part of the learning curve for Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri is to fight with experienced players to get into the team.

The 19-year-old centre forward is highly rated at Hillsborough and he is currently on loan at Lincoln City.

Cadamarteri has yet to cement his place in Skubala’s starting line-up and in midweek, the Sheffield Wednesday star scored a goal in the EFL Trophy against Morecambe to help the Imps proceed to the next round.

Skubala is of the view that Cadamarteri is progressing well, but pointed out that the young forward needs to improve his all-round game.

The Lincoln City boss also added that to fight with the experienced player to get into the starting line-up is part of learning during his loan spell with them and added that Sheffield Wednesday are also very happy with his development.

“I think Bailey is progressing well”, Skubala told Imps TV.

“I think he is like all the players that are fighting for minutes, he probably wants more minutes, but I think he is progressing well and we have seen improvement in his game all the time and he has a good eye for goal; another good goal against Morecambe.

“It is probably his all-round game that needs progressing, but I think sometimes, like Danny Rohl says, they come to be loaned and developed, but part of that is they are trying to get in the team, trying to get in a team against other experienced players and I think he is fighting for his place like every other.

“But his attitude is fantastic, his work ethic is fantastic and his parent club, Sheffield Wednesday, are really happy as well because he is showing progression in his game, his all-around game, so I think if he keeps growing, he is going to be a really good player for hopefully us in the future and also Sheffield Wednesday.”

Lincoln City are set to take on Huddersfield Town at the weekend and Cadamarteri will be hoping to start the game against the Terriers.