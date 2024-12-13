Mansfield Town star Deji Oshilaja, who used to play for Charlton Athletic, is confident about his team having done their homework on the Addicks.

Nathan Jones’ Charlton have not performed up to their expectations this season as they are currently sitting 12th in the League One table.

They have lost more league games than they have won in the campaign and tenth-placed Mansfield Town are their next opponents.

Stags star Oshilaja, who played almost 50 games for the Addicks, stressed that Charlton play a lot more direct now, which he feels was not the case when he was at the club from 2019 until 2021.

The 31-year-old central defender, though, is confident that his side know the areas to hurt the Addicks on Saturday.

“I think it is going to be a very physical one”, Oshilaja told the Stags media about the Charlton game.

“They play a lot different to when I was there to how they play now.

“They are a lot more direct, so I am expecting the match to be very physical game.

“Obviously they are going to want to bring the game to us because they are home and they have got obviously a good crowd and good following there, it is a great club as well as it is a big club.

“I think it is a real positive that Mansfield are competing against Charlton in the same league, in the League One.

“But we will be going there confident, we know we can hurt them in areas also.

“We will be looking to that throughout the week and I am sure we will be able to do it on Saturday.”

Nigel Clough’s side have so far surprised in League One and held Birmingham City to a draw at the One Call Stadium.