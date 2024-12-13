Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has stressed that senior players in the Spurs team need to play their part as the squad do not have the depth right now.

Spurs managed to secure a draw against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday night, with the help of Dejan Kulusevski’s 75th-minute equaliser.

Postecoglou was not happy with the performance of his team, especially with his forward Timo Werner’s display.

The Tottenham boss indicated that due to a lack of depth in his squad, he does not have the luxury to pick and choose and stressed he needs his senior players to play their part during the games.

Postecoglou admitted that some of the senior players failed to meet his expectations against Rangers and added that he is asking a lot from his young players.

“We don’t have the depth so some of the senior players need to play their part”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“We need everybody, including him [Werner] to be contributing because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they’re performing poorly.

“We need them to play their part. Especially the senior guys.

“When I’m asking younger guys to do massive jobs.

“I expected a level of performance from some of the senior guys and today wasn’t that.”

Tottenham have won only one game out of their last eight fixtures and it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou can turn things around in the coming weeks.