Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he is not thinking of recalling any of the Whites loanees to Elland Road in January.

In the summer, the Whites saw several players head away from the club on loan deals, with the likes of Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood departing.

Leeds are currently facing some injury issues and, being in the mix for automatic promotion, Farke might need to add more players to his squad to provide depth.

However, the Leeds boss admitted that he is not thinking about recalling any loanees back to Elland Road in January and stated that he does not call back loan players unless something strange has happened.

Farke stressed that he is not a fan of recalling players in January, as he believes that a player needs an entire season to develop his personality and he added that he wants his loaned out players to struggle against the odds to learn to deal with difficult situations.

When asked about whether he is thinking about recalling any players from loan, Farke said at his press conference: “No, in general, I am not a fan of sending out loans for a few months.

“It’s important for them to have a proper year to develop their personality; otherwise, it always feels like they think, ‘Perhaps in a few weeks I am not there anymore’ and even in a loan year sometimes there is also a difficult period and I want them to develop when sometimes they are not playing; it’s not I hide between, ‘Okay, I go back in winter on January’.

“No, I want them to develop their personality and fight against the odds.

“If nothing really strange happens, then I never plan to have a player on loan for just a few months because one proper year is important for their development.

“This is my general attitude, but I would never rule anything out in football, as you know that you never know what happens.”

The Leeds boss has previously stated that he expects a quiet January window for the Whites but has refused to rule out any winter arrivals.