Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has hailed Gers star Ridvan Yilmaz for his warrior mentality and insisted the Turkish defender is a smart individual.

The Turkey international joined the Gers from Besiktas two years ago, penning a five-year deal with the Glasgow club.

Since joining Rangers however, Yilmaz has been riddled with hamstring injuries and has made only 57 appearances for the club so far.

On Thursday night, Yilmaz played as a left winger against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, even though his natural position is left-back.

Clement insisted that he knew the 23-year-old is a smart guy who picks up instructions very quickly and he also praised his warrior-like mentality.

“I know what kind of warrior Ridvan is, from last season”, Clement told a press conference about the 23-year-old Gers man.

“He was long time out with an injury, he is coming back now and I knew he could play that position also because he always gives everything for the team.

“And he has quality on the ball to do the right thing and he is a smart guy.

“With one or two training [sessions] or one one or two video sessions, you can explain a lot to him.

“So, yes he was also good in that way in that position and those are interesting things for the future that we have extra options then if it is necessary.”

He played 80 minutes against Tottenham and it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to start against Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.