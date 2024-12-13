Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ex-Rangers attacker Steven Thompson has insisted that Gers midfielder Nicolas Raskin bossed Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma off the ball on Thursday night.

The Belgian midfielder has been on Rangers book since last year’s January after he left Standard Liege for the Gers on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

On Thursday night, Raskin played in the Rangers’ engine room against Spurs in the Europa League and the match ended 1-1.

Thompson believes Raskin is one of the most important players in Philippe Clement’s Rangers side.

The former Ger indicated the Belgian has fantastic upper body strength and he is of the view that Raskin dominated Tottenham’s Bissouma on Thursday night.

“If I were to pick one Rangers player, I thought Nicolas Raskin was absolutely brilliant and he has been for weeks and weeks and weeks”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“He was bossing Yves Bissouma off the ball, he’s just a wee guy but his upper-body strength is exceptional.

“He bossed the middle of the park tonight and he’s gone from being someone who you thought was maybe not going to get back in the team under Philippe Clement to being arguably one of their most important players right now.”

Raskin will look to have the same impact against arch-rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup final.