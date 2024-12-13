Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Iwan Roberts fears that Sunderland could miss out on a playoff spot this season due to having a lack of depth in their squad.

Sunderland began the season under Regis Le Bris in a brilliant manner, however, their recent run of form has seen them secure only one win out of the last eight games.

Several injuries and suspensions have contributed to Le Bris’ misery and Sunderland are currently sitting fourth in the league table with 37 points from 20 games.

Roberts admits that few, apart from him, expected Sunderland to be right up there in the top six at the start of the season.

“If you’d have asked anybody who’ll be top five just before Christmas then Sheff United, Leeds, Burnley, Middlesbrough – they were all going to be up there”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“But Sunderland? I actually fancied them to finish top six at the start of the season.”

However, he fears for the Black Cats and believes they could find themselves falling out of the playoff spots towards the end of the season.

“I think Sunderland could fall out – I don’t think their squad has got the depth in it.

“And before their win at the weekend they’d lost one and drawn five of their previous six games.”

Sunderland drew 1-1 against Bristol City in midweek and they are set to face Swansea City on Saturday.