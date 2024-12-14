Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Tam McManus thinks that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will be sacked by Spurs before the new year gets going.

Postecoglou’s Spurs side are going through a rough patch and they have only won three out of their last nine Premier League fixtures.

That puts Spurs 15th in the Premier League form table over the same number of games and they have some tough fixtures ahead with Southampton, Manchester United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest to face in the upcoming games.

McManus believes that the Tottenham team that played at Rangers on Thursday did not look like a side fighting for their manager and pointed out that Spurs were not playing the high-tempo passing football that is associated with Postecoglou.

He thinks that Postecoglou would have been sacked if Spurs had lost against Rangers and stressed that he does not think the ex-Celtic boss will last at Tottenham until the new year with the fixtures they have to come.

“I think if you look at that performance in isolation last night, I just think that was a team that kind of went through the motions”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer Show.

“I think they did not look as if they were fighting for the manager last night.

“They didn’t play the way Ange probably wanted them to play, high tempo, passing.

“It was just lacklustre and they were very fortunate, let’s be honest, to get a point out of the game.

“If they got beat last night, I think he probably would have been sacked, to be honest.

“They have got Southampton away; they have got Manchester United and Liverpool coming up. I mean, does he see the new year?

“Probably not for me.”

Postecoglou will take his team to St. Mary’s on Sunday and all eyes will be on him to see whether he can turn things around.