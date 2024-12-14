Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting side to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche’s side thrashed Wolves 4-0 on their last outing but have been forced to wait for their next fixture after the derby clash with Liverpool was postponed.

The Toffees have a poor record away at Arsenal in recent years and the Gunners will start as firm favourites to claim all three points this afternoon.

Indeed, Arsenal have beaten Everton no fewer than 102 times, a statistic which represents a record for one top flight side against another.

Dyche did though taste victory over Arsenal for his first game as Everton boss last year.

This afternoon, Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche picks Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield the Toffees boss goes with Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If changes are needed within the 90 minutes then Dyche has options and they include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Arsenal

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Broja, Coleman, Lindstrom, Armstrong