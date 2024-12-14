Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Championship man Sam Parkin believes that Stoke City will edge past Omer Riza’s Cardiff City today given that the Bluebirds have not been able to live up to the promise they initially showed under their new boss.

Following the sacking of Erol Bulut, Riza, the assistant manager under the 49-year-old, was given the job of rescuing the ship on a temporary basis.

The 45-year-old showed promise initially, building a six-game unbeaten run – four of which they won and managed to climb up to 17th in the Championship.

The Welsh club rewarded him by giving him the job permanently.

However, that promise has faded somewhat now and the Bluebirds have lost three of their last five, dropping back into the relegation zone.

While Stoke have had their own issues to sort out, Parkin believes that the Potters can edge it against Reza’s team at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

I haven’t seen either [Cardiff or Stoke] in the flesh recently”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show.

“But I would like to know exactly what is going on at both clubs, but I think it is a good game for Stoke.

“Cardiff are just being unable to match what they were doing under Riza initially.

“So I will go a little bit softer, 2-1 Stoke.”

Stoke have been going through a tough run of form where they have lost their last three matches, though their manager Narcis Pelach has vowed a response today.