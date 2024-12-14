Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks that Derby County fans are not happy with Paul Warne and is of the view that Mark Robins might take over the Rams in the near future.

Despite a good start to the season, Derby found themselves in a disastrous run of form that was only eased on Friday night with a comfortable 4-0 win over Portsmouth.

As a result of their recent bad patch of form, Derby find themselves only seven points off the relegation zone and Warne will need to hope the win over Pompey was not a flash in the pan.

Clarke is of the opinion that Derby fans are not particularly happy with Warne right now and thinks that some time in the future the 51-year-old tactician might have to leave the club.

He believes that Robins, who left Coventry City in November, might be intrigued by the opportunity to take charge of Derby due to his house being near the club.

“I think Mark Robins might hang on for a Midlands-based job at some point”, Clarke said on What The EFL, before the Portsmouth game.

“I think he lives in Derby; that could become vacant at some point and in the not-too-distant future.

“Derby fans are not particularly happy with Paul Warne.”

All eyes will be on whether Derby can build on the win over Portsmouth when they are next in action, against Luton Town.