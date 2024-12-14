James Fearn/Getty Images

Derby County star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has joked about assisting Kane Wilson and says that the right-back is hard to miss as he is like a buffalo.

The Rams managed to end their six-game winless run on Friday night as they managed to secure a 4-0 win over Portsmouth.

Mendez-Laing assisted Derby right-back Wilson in the eighth minute of the game by squaring a ball from the left side to open the scoring for the Rams.

The forward joked that Wilson is like a buffalo, so it was easy for him to find the defender in the Portsmouth box.

When asked about how he managed to find Wilson with his pass, Mendez-Laing told Rams TV: “It’s the buffalo in him; you can’t miss him.”

Mendez-Laing also added that he is very happy for Wilson to get a goal and added that the right-back was excellent against Portsmouth.

Discussing his relationship with Wilson, he added: “I love it; Kane is my guy, man.

“I am buzzing for him to get a goal.

“I think he played excellently tonight as well.

“He was up and down there like the buffalo that he is, but everyone to a man tonight, I think, was outstanding all the way through the team.”

Derby have managed to climb up to 14th place in the league table with 24 points from 21 games.