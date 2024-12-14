Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fulham manager Marco Silva has admitted the Anfield crowd played a big part in the 2-2 draw with a Liverpool side he thinks can ‘almost be unstoppable’.

Liverpool dropped two precious points in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon after the Cottagers held them at Anfield.

The Reds trailed to an eleventh minute Andreas Pereira goal, while Andrew Robertson was then sent off just minutes later, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Arne Slot’s side did fight back as Cody Gakpo levelled shortly after the break, but fell behind again to a Rodrigo Muniz goal.

Diogo Jota, striking four minutes from time, made sure that Liverpool avoided defeat and Silva feels the crowd played a big part in the game.

The Fulham boss believes that Liverpool can be almost unstoppable and noted the Reds’ aggression.

“The game is emotional here. The crowd plays a big part and with the quality of Liverpool, they can almost be unstoppable”, Silva told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“It’s the risk you have to take because we believe in ourselves.

“Liverpool are so good and they are winning so good, they are an aggressive team.

“Everything went to plan for us on the left-hand side.

“I think the red card created more emotion in the game, the crowd played their part. We had to keep more of the ball and make them run more.

“We reacted well and had so many times three against four, the decision-making has to be better.

“We conceded a late goal in a moment we were too open and the quality of Jota made an impact.”

The damage done to Liverpool in the title race was tempered somewhat by Arsenal being held to a surprise 0-0 draw at the Emirates by Everton.