Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has backed an under-pressure Oxford United team to get a point against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Both Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday are placed in the bottom half of the Championship table, though the troubles of Des Buckingham’s team are deeper than those of Danny Rohl’s side.

The U’s have lost four of their last five league games and are just one point above relegation battlers Cardiff City

They are set to feel the pressure heading into Saturday’s game, but Parkin believes that Buckingham’s team are due a point from somewhere and maybe that can come against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“I just think that Oxford are going to have to get some points somewhere”, Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions show.

Reflecting on Oxford United’s 2-0 loss to QPR on Wednesday, Parkin added: “I don’t think they are that bad, they were that bad in the second half at QPR the other day where there looks to be a real lack of belief.

“But I think they are good for a point there.

“So I will take a 1-1.”

Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday team are placed 12th after 20 matches and will head into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.