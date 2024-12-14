George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their team to welcome Leicester City to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

There has been growing pressure on boss Eddie Howe due to Newcastle’s inconsistent results and performances of late, but they will start as favourites to see off a struggling Leicester side today.

Newcastle were well beaten 4-2 by Brentford on their last outing, but back on home turf, Howe will be looking for a response from his side.

Leicester, under Ruud van Nistelrooy, arrive on the back of a 2-2 draw with Brighton, a game they trailed 2-0 in but fought back to land a draw.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, with Howe picking a back four of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield is where Howe trusts in Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to the bench if changes are needed to tackle the threat from the Foxes and options include Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Leicester City

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff