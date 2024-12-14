Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto believes that Preston North End away from home is going to be tougher than other games given the way the Deepdale outfit play.

Following back-to-back wins over Derby County and Middlesbrough, the Whites now head to Deepdale to build on their winning momentum in the Championship.

Preston though present a tough proposition given how tough they have been to beat in the last five games, where they are unbeaten.

Gnonto believes that while all the games in the division are tough, Preston will be tougher given how they play.

Responding to a question on whether the spirits inside the Leeds United dressing toom are high following recent results, Gnonto told LUTV: “Yes of course.

“We know that it is going to be tough, every game is tough anyway, but this is going to be even tougher.

“It is away, it Is Preston. We know the way they try to play, the atmosphere is going to be nice.

“We are sure that can have a good game.”

Leeds have been a free-scoring team this season having scored 36 goals already, which is the highest in the division.

The Whites went down to a 2-1 loss on their last visit to Deepdale in 2023.