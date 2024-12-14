Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Steve Nicol thinks that after Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou’s public criticism of Timo Werner, the boss will not have the player on his side when he needs him.

Tottenham are experiencing a tough time in the season with injuries and their bad run of form and on Thursday they drew 1-1 against Rangers at Ibrox.

Postecoglou started Werner against Rangers but took him off at half-time and expressed his dissatisfaction about the German’s performance in his post-match press conference.

Nicol feels that in Postecoglou’s place, he would not have criticised Werner publicly, as he thinks the Tottenham boss should have dealt with the forward in the dressing room.

He also pointed out that with several injuries in the squad, the Spurs boss needs every player at his disposal and thinks that he will not have Werner on his side after the way he decided to throw him to the wolves.

“The conversation should be in the dressing room or on the training ground or somewhere else where the manager, if he feels that way about the player, gets in his face and tells him in no uncertain terms that it is unacceptable”, Nicol told ESPN.

“But to do it in public, to do it in the press conference, and hang Timo Werner out as if it is Timo Werner’s fault, I mean, that is a complete no-no.

“He is talking about the situation we find ourselves in with injuries and all the other stuff, so he needs everybody.

“Well, what does he think Timo Werner is going to do after he has just thrown him up to the wolves? Does he think Timo Werner is going to be in his corner?

“I mean, no, maybe Timo Werner is the type of guy that needs that, but as a coach, I would never do it even if I thought the guy could take it.

“I would do it personally; I would not do it in the press.”

Werner is on a season-long loan with Tottenham and they have an option in the deal to sign him permanently.