Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are firmly in charge in the Scottish Premiership and are also proving their mettle in the league stage of the Champions League.

This afternoon offers an opportunity for Celtic to further stamp their domination on rivals Rangers and also pick up the first piece of domestic silverware of the season.

Celtic are without midfielder Luke McCowan, who is cup tied.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while the back four picked by Rodgers is Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, the Celtic boss goes with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo, while leading the attack are Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers has options off the bench if needed and they include Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, Engels, Forrest, Ralston