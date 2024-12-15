Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City have put Burnley veteran Nathan Redmond on their list of potential transfers for January and could work out a loan deal for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Redmond is yet to feature for the Championship promotion-chasers this season after seeing his season marred by injuries.

Though he has since recovered, Burnley boss Scott Parker has only named him on the bench and is set to make him available in two weeks’ time.

Birmingham, who are chasing promotion from League One this season, want to add Redmond to their ranks.

They would like to get the player on a loan deal though with the wages of the player to be put on Birmingham’s books.

The Blues have already spent heavily in the transfer market with the aim of aiding their promotion chase

With Burnley having a number of options in Redmond’s position, his chances of playing if he remains at Turf Moor appear to be slim.

Redmond though has never played his football below Championship level in his career.