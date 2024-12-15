Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Bundesliga club Stuttgart, who are playing in this season’s Champions League, are interested in a player who has been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs and Newcastle have witnessed inconsistent performances so far this season and both clubs are keen to strengthen if the opportunity arises.

Ange Postecoglou was backed in the summer, while Eddie Howe could not bring his desired targets as the Magpies looked to stay on the right side of PSR rules.

Both clubs are now thinking about the future as they are plotting for the next summer’s transfer window already.

They want to bring an attacker and Nurnberg’s 18-year-old Stefanos Tzimas, who is on loan from Greek club PAOK Salonika, has been linked with both clubs.

Now, according to German magazine Kicker, Bundesliga club Stuttgart also looking at the teenage sensation as they want a new striker for next season.

It was suggested last month that the second-division German club are looking to bank a profit on Tzimas as they want to trigger the €18m purchase option in his contract and sell him for a significant profit next summer.

Tzimas, 18, has already scored seven goals and provided two assists for Nurnberg already in the campaign.