Julian Finney/Getty Images

Brazilian outfit Fluminense have made initial contact with one of Tottenham Hotspur’s players as they see if he can be tempted to make the move.

The Spurs hierarchy backed manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer as they sanctioned arrivals, though the emphasis was on youth.

The likes of Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Archie Gray came through the door, while the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Oliver Skipp, and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg were moved on from the club.

Spurs are expected to do more business in January if the opportunity presents itself, but players could also leave the club.

One of their attacking players is attracting interest from multiple clubs and Brazilian side Fluminense have now also joined the race.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Fluminense have made contact with Tottenham’s Richarlison, who was on the books at the club between 2016 and 2017.

It has been suggested that Fluminense want to make the Spurs attacker the face of their side and they are willing to invest in him.

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in the Brazilian, who is currently injured, and it remains to be seen if he will fancy a return to his old club in the coming months.