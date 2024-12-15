Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Trabzonspor are planning to increase their efforts to bring Southampton striker Paul Onuachu back to Turkey when the January transfer window swings open for business.

Saints are struggling in the Premier League and Onuachu is claimed to be keen to move on in the new year.

Even though Southampton brought in a good mix of experienced and young players in the summer, they are sitting at the bottom of the league table.

The winter transfer window is set to open soon and January could be pivotal for Russell Martin’s side to make some tweaks to their squad.

Onuachu is a player who was heavily linked with a move away from Saints in the summer and with January inching closer, he could leave the Premier League side next month.

Trabzonspor could not do a deal for him in the summer and now, ahead of January, Besiktas are keen.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, Trabzonspor are planning to make another attempt for the Premier League star next month.

They are keen to reach an agreement with Southampton and then push through the deal.

Onuachu has been pressurising Southampton to let him move on from Saints and now it remains to be seen if the Nigerian will finally get his desired move to Turkey.