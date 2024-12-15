Leeds United star Willy Gnonto believes that new signing Josuha Guilavogui has had a great impact since arriving and feels it is good to have a personality like him in the dressing room.

The Whites managed to rope in the veteran late in October, signing him on a free transfer after he was released by German club Mainz at the end of last season.

Though Guilavogui has been on the pitch for just 37 minutes, his impact has been felt inside the dressing room, a hint of which was found in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough recently.

After scoring the opening goal in the 14th minute of the match, Gnonto ran to celebrate with the 34-year-old.

Asked about his actions, the Leeds winger stressed how important Guilavogui has been for their team since arriving just one-and-a-half months earlier.

“I feel like he [Guilavogui] had a great impact”, Gnonto told LUTV.

“He is a good guy.

“He had a lot of experience in the past as well.

“He always tries to help people, he always tries to be there with a good attitude, he is always smiling.

“I feel like with me personally he has been great since the start.

“So, I am really happy to have him and it is good to have this type of personality in the dressing room.”

It remains to be seen how much Guilavogui will feature for Leeds over the course of the season, but Daniel Farke has stressed his important contribution off the pitch.