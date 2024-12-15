Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has settled on his team to face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final this afternoon.

The Gers head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League in midweek and Clement will hope his players have recovered from their efforts at Ibrox.

Rangers have struggled to effectively compete with Celtic in recent meetings and Clement will be keen to come up with a plan to change that today.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Rangers go down to a 3-0 defeat to Celtic and the Gers are starting as underdogs today.

Clement picks Jack Butland in goal, while in defence the Gers go with James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Robin Propper and Jefte.

In midfield, Rangers play Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami will support Hamza Igamane.

There are options off the bench for Clement if needed and they include Danilo and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Raskin, Hagi, Bajrami, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Barron, Dessers, Dowell, Sterling, King, McCausland, Danilo