Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United will have to include a guaranteed permanent purchase option in any deal to sign young defensive midfielder Dario Essegu from Sporting Lisbon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have shown interest in signing the teenage midfielder from the Portuguese club and even attempted to strike a deal last summer.

However, the Portuguese champions sent the teenager to La Liga club Las Palmas, where he has gone on to become a regular.

He has featured in ten Spanish top-flight games already and has even opened his goalscoring account for the Canary Islanders.

However, Leeds are now looking to persuade Sporting Lisbon to break the player’s season-long loan spell so that he can be brought to England.

They will offer a loan agreement initially, but will also look to include a purchase option in that deal.

Sporting Lisbon though want that purchase option to be a permanent arrangement to guarantee a fee.

The fee could go up to around £6m and they would have to commit to it whether they secure promotion to the top-flight or not.

It now remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke’s side are willing to match the Portuguese club’s demands to rope in Essegu.