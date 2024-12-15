Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Championship outfit Millwall have put Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield on their shortlist to replace Neil Harris, but will have to pay compensation to take him away from the League One club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Millwall are without a manager after Harris left his post following the Championship match against Middlesbrough.

The club, who currently sit 13th and are nine points adrift of a playoff spot, are now on the lookout for someone to replace the 47-year-old.

They have already prepared a shortlist and have former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe on that list.

Lowe has been without a job since leaving his post back in August and could be a cheaper and easier option to consider.

However, a new name has now been added to that in the form of Wycombe boss Bloomfield.

The 40-year-old has done a decent job at Wycombe and was voted the EFL’s League One Manager of the Month for October.

Millwall though will have to pay a compensation fee in order to take Bloomfield away from Wycombe.