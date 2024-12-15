Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is on the lookout to add another staff member to further boost his management team, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Since his appointment as the manager of the Black Cats, the French manager boss has impressed and is leading a promotion tilt.

While former caretaker manager Mike Dodds has stayed on board to help him, Pedro Ribeiro was roped in back in October to add to that.

Le Bris, however, is not satisfied with what he has already got and wants to add yet another member in the coming days and weeks.

After an impressive start to their campaign, Sunderland’s form has waned somewhat, and Le Bris will hope that the addition to his backroom staff will help him find that spark again.

They currently find themselves third in the Championship table, trailing second-placed Leeds United by two points.

Sunderland had been the league leaders until late last month but conceded that spot following a string of draws.

It now remains to be seen whether Le Bris targets someone he has already worked with or chooses someone new.