Ex-Lincoln City defender Mark Hone has hailed Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri as a goalscorer and insisted that he should have had more minutes at the League One side.

Cadamarteri is considered a top talent at the Owls and for regular game time he was sent to League One outfit Lincoln City this summer.

In Michael Skubala’s team, however, the teenage attacker has not been able to nail down a first-team spot.

The Imps won their EFL Trophy match against Morecambe in midweek, thanks to Cadamarteri’s goal in the game, while he then played and scored in Saturday’s draw at Huddersfield Town.

Former Lincoln man Hone is of the view the Owls loan star is goalscorer and he feels Cadamarteri should have had more minutes for the League One side.

“He [Cadamarteri] did not have a lot of chances in the [Morecambe] game but the one chance he had, a great flighted cross from Dylan Duffy and he attacked the ball rose well, just twisted his neck muscles to get the ball and redirected it past [Stuart] Moore in the Morecambe goal and that settled the game”, Hone said on the Red Imps Club about the Owls loan star.

“The one bit of quality in the game, a really good cross from Dylan a really good header from Bailey and that was the difference between the two sides.

“You can just tell that he is a goalscorer, so why he has not started games, people will probably question that.

“But like I said, he is the leading goalscorer, definitely a goalscorer and in my opinion he should have had more minutes on the pitch for Lincoln.”

The 19-year-old has already scored six goals in Skubala’s side and will look to score more goals this term to impress Danny Rohl ahead of the next campaign.