Analyst John Walker has picked out one particular penalty from the Rangers versus Celtic Scottish League Cup final penalty shootout to pose the question of if Jack Butland could have saved the spot-kick.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic have been in blistering form in terms of the Scottish Premiership and in their Champions League campaign.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bhoys and the Gers faced each other in the Scottish League Cup final where the match finished 3-3 after 120 minutes of action at Hampden.

The one big miss for me was Arne Engels:

– Butland has guessed right The penalty has good pace on it, but given all the evidence the analysts will have provided & you are going to that side based on analysis,… pic.twitter.com/V0BCRVwcdZ — John Walker (@johnwalker_1986) December 16, 2024

Rodgers’ side clinched the match by winning the penalty shootout by 5-4 after Gers man Ridvan Yilmaz missed his penalty kick.

Gers shot-stopper Butland, however, had a massive chance to save a penalty from Arne Engels, where the English custodian guessed the correct way as well.

Walker insisted the Rangers’ analysts were spot on with their homework on the Belgian’s penalty and he has posed the question if the Gers custodian could or should have gone earlier.

Engels took a pause before he finally hit the spot kick and despite guessing the right way, Butland could not reach the Belgium midfielder’s well-placed penalty.

Walker wrote on X: “The one big miss for me was Arne Engels: Analysts have done their job – Butland has guessed right.

“The penalty has good pace on it, but given all the evidence the analysts will have provided and you are going to that side based on analysis, should/could Butland have gone earlier?!”

Celtic have now won their first trophy of the campaign and they are currently head and shoulders favourites to clinch the domestic league title at the end of the season.