Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Celtic are showing interest in a player that his cash-strapped club could look to sell in the approaching January transfer window.

The Bhoys have been brilliant this season so far, dominating the Scottish Premiership, being well placed to make the playoff round of the Champions League and scooping up the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers could make moves to add to his squad when the winter window opens, with Celtic in line for extra income from progression in Europe.

Celtic are showing interest in Hertha Berlin defender Jonjoe Kenny, with Bournemouth also keen.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Hertha Berlin need to generate money in January and Kenny is in their sights to sell.

The German second-division club need an urgent cash influx and with Kenny’s deal running out in the summer, a sale in January could be the only way to earn a fee for him.

Kenny had a spell on loan at Celtic from Everton in 2021.

He has been plying his trade in German football with Hertha Berlin since 2022.

Hertha Berlin currently sit in mid-table in the German second tier.