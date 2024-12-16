Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he likes the new song the O’s fans are singing about Tottenham Hotspur loan goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

The 21-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper is turning some heads with his performances for Leyton Orient this season in League One.

Keeley scored a goal against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup second round last month and also even assisted a goal against Wigan Athletic in the league.

The Tottenham star has become a fan favourite at Leyton Orient and Wellens rested Keeley against Charlton Athletic in an EFL Trophy game last week, however, the O’s fans sang a song about the shot-stopper during the game.

Wellens pointed out that he likes the new song about Keeley and revealed that the Leyton Orient fans were urging him to get Keeley on the pitch despite the Spurs star not being in the matchday squad when they received a free-kick.

“I like the new song”, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV.

“What is it? ‘[Omar] Beckles at the back, Keeley on attack’.

“I like that, and we get a free-kick on the edge of the box and they are shouting for Keeley.

“I hope they know that he was not in the squad.”

Keeley has also registered six clean sheets in his nine league appearances for Leyton Orient so far this season.