Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on the progress of Sunderland’s teenage talent Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old has been in good goalscoring form for Sunderland’s Under-21 team this season, having found the back of the net five times in five matches.

Samuel-Ogunsuyi has also scored three goals for the club’s Under-18 team.

The Premier League giants have taken note of his potential and are closely monitoring his progress at Sunderland.

It now remains to be seen though whether they see enough in the player to turn their attention into anything concrete.

The Black Cats have Samuel-Ogunsuyi tied down with a contract until 2026 but the Reds could get him by agreeing a compensation fee.

Samuel-Ogunsuyi has been named on the bench by senior manager Regis Le Bris on three occasions in the Championship this season but is yet to make his debut.

He has been a regular for Belgium’s Under-18 and Under-19 teams, and is considered a top prospect for the future.