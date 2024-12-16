Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Bournemouth in the Premier League at Dean Court this evening.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui continues to be under pressure, though it has eased somewhat following a 2-1 win over Wolves on their last outing.

Lopetegui will be keen to build on that victory this evening, but West Ham are coming up against a capable Bournemouth outfit.

The Cherries have won their last three games in the league on the spin, claiming the scalps of Wolves, Tottenham and Ipswich.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal tonight, while the back four picked is Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfield sees Edson Alvarez, Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek line up, while Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen lead the goal threat.

Options on the bench for Lopetegui today include Niclas Fullkrug and Andy Irving.

West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Substitutes: Areola, Summerville, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford