Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have some capacity to bring in fresh faces in the January transfer window without any significant outgoings, according to The Athletic.

After a summer of relative inactivity, the Magpies are shaping up for a first full transfer window with sporting director Paul Mitchell at the helm.

A centre-back and a right-sided attacker are their priorities for now, though how much money the club will have available remains a question.

The St James’ Park club have tried to offload some of their fringe players to have money available to make the signings.

However, they have failed to do so and players such as Miguel Almiron still remain on the club’s books.

Despite that, the club still have some capacity to invest when the window opens in two weeks’ time.

While PSR limitations remain on the club’s mind, they do have some money to spend in the window, despite that not stretching to tens of millions.

Any bigger moves would likely need an agreement over an initial loan with an obligation to buy then being included in the deal.