Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Southampton’s hierarchy are admirers of West Brom manager Carlos Corberan’s organised and defensive style of play, which regularly delivers clean sheets, according to the Express & Star.

The Saints are without a manager after Russell Martin was sacked following a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Multiple names have been linked with the vacant manager’s post and West Brom boss Corberan is among them.

The 41-year-old led West Brom to the playoffs last season but fell short to eventual winners Southampton in the semi-finals.

Now Saints are looking at him as a possible successor to Martin.

The decision-makers at the Premier League bottom club believe that Corberan has an organised and solid defensive style and can deny opposition sides from making attacking inroads.

They feel that the former Leeds United coach is someone who can deliver clean sheets.

Southampton have also retained a long-term interest in former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand.

Hjulmand has also been linked with West Ham United, who could turn to him in the event they sack Julen Lopetegui.