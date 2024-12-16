Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton are looking at the free agent market outside England to find a solution to their their managerial problem, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints parted ways with Russell Martin, their manager for their last one-and-a-half seasons, following a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

The 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was their 13th of the season and put them nine points adrift of safety.

The Southampton hierarchy are now looking to appoint a successor to the 38-year-old and have shortlisted a number of names.

West Brom’s Spanish manager Carlos Corberan is one of the names to have been linked due to the 41-year-old’s reputation for making his teams solid defensively.

However, Corberan still has years left on his West Brom contract, which means that the Saints would have to pay the Baggies compensation for him.

Other options are also being explored and names are starting to pile up.

The Saints are looking at managers abroad who are without a job as they consider what to do.

Who they might have in mind remains to be seen, but the Southampton job is one which is likely to be attractive for a number of candidates.