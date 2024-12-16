Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has insisted that the Whites do not have a striker who is able to make a run behind opposition defences.

The Whites are one of the hot favourites to gain automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of this season, but they have failed to win two of their last four league games.

Daniel Farke’s side are three points behind league leaders Sheffield United after they drew 1-1 against Preston North End at the weekend.

Newsome feels the Whites do not have the kind of attacker who is able to make a run behind opposing sides’ defences to create the space for an attacking midfielder to operate.

The Whites great believes Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe have been given a lot of chances and he is of the view Leeds will need to bring in one attacking midfielder and one striker next month, ideally.

“Ideally you would bring a number 9 and 10 [in January] because nobody has nailed that spot”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds when he was asked if the Whites need to bring in a striker in the winter transfer window.

“But Joseph is sat on, how many starts, Piroe has had so many starts, Piroe seems to be a lot better coming off the bench, an impact player.

“There is no threat in behind, there is nobody who is able to spin, nobody wants to take the defenders to an area they do not want to run.

“I think when you do have a striker who is willing to do that, then it creates space in behind where a 10 can go and play, we never seem to have that.

“Piroe comes to the ball all the time, there is never a threat in behind.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Whites will bring in attacking reinforcements next month to boost their chances of automatic promotion.