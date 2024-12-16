Richard Keys has had his say on Southampton, weighing in on their approach and claiming that there is a reason players play for the Saints and that is because they are not good enough for top teams.

A 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which was the Saints’ 13th defeat of the season, triggered the sacking of their manager Russell Martin.

While the search is now on for a new manager to replace the Englishman, Keys believes that for Southampton’s performances to improve they need good coaching.

The new man, Keys believes, needs to be someone who will teach the players to fight and play ugly to win games.

“More than anything that’s what they need – a bit of fight”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“To play ugly and win a few games. Get the ball into areas where they can cause the opposition damage – not themselves.

“Pass. Pass. Pass – goal to the opposition. What’s clever or ‘right’ about that? It’s certainly not good coaching.

“No. A good coach would find a way. He/she would adapt to the circumstances their team found themselves in.”

Keys further took time to insist that it cannot be expected for Southampton players to play like top players given their status of being members of a recently promoted Premier League team.

“There’s a reason players play for teams like Southampton – because they’re not good enough for top teams.

“So don’t ask them to play like top players.

“Even City are being found out because they don’t have a plan B.”

Southampton’s only win of the season came against Everton back in early November.