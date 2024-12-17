Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal have a privileged channel in their negotiations for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as the player has the same agent who brokered the deal for Riccardo Calafiori in the summer.

The Gunners currently have David Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper with the experienced Neto serving as his deputy.

However, Neto is currently on a loan deal at the Emirates Stadium and will leave at the end of his spell next summer.

The Gunners therefore are looking at someone who could provide competition to Raya and act as a capable backup option.

Atalanta’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Carnesecchi is an option they have put on their list.

While Arsenal consider a swoop for Carnesecchi, the involvement of the player’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, has given their chances of striking a deal a significant boost, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Lucci arranged for the transfer of Calafiori from Bologna in the summer and the Gunners could count on him to help them get a deal over the line for Carnesecchi.

It is suggested Arsenal have a privileged channel to help smooth any move.

Carnesecchi has been Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s first-choice goalkeeper this season having featured in 15 Serie A and six Champions League games already.