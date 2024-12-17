Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa linked star Alex Baena has claimed that he will only leave current side Villarreal if an offer comes from one of the top ten clubs in the world.

Aston Villa are hoping to push for a top four spot in the second half of the campaign and Unai Emery is suggested to has identified the winger position as somewhere they could strengthen.

Villarreal’s Baena, who is in impressive form this season, has been linked with a move to Villa Park and Villa’s Premier League rivals Tottenham are also among his suitors.

Baena, however, stated that he is focused on finishing his season with Villarreal and added he tries not to focus much on who he is being linked with.

The Spanish winger added that Villarreal are the club of his life and revealed that his condition for leaving the La Liga outfit will be if an offer from a top ten club in the world comes.

When asked about being linked with several clubs ahead of the window, Baena said via Spanish daily Marca: “I try not to look too much at what is being said, although it is coming to me.

“What I’m focused on is finishing the season at Villarreal and staying here, because that’s where I’m happiest.

“I’m thinking about what I have to do now.

“I have always said that to leave Villarreal, it has to be a better team.

“And for me that has to be a top 10 team in the world.

“Villarreal is the club of my life and if one day that offer arrives, we’ll sit down to talk and see what’s best for both of us”.

Baena has three goals and five assists under his belt so far this season and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham and Aston Villa will battle each other in the coming months for his signature.