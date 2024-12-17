Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Peter Grant has hailed Bhoys defender Auston Trusty and insisted that he does not get the credit he deserves for his calmness on the ball.

The United States international joined the Scottish giants in the summer from Sheffield United on a five-year deal, after the Bhoys put in a strong push to convince the Blades to part with him.

He has already become a very important part of the Celtic team as he has featured 18 times in Brendan Rodgers’ side already.

Grant feels Liam Scales does not deserve to be out of the team, but the ex-Bhoy also insisted that Trusty showed his capabilities against Atalanta in October.

The ex-Celtic midfielder is of the view that Tursty does a lot of good work with the ball which he feels does not get the recognition it deserves.

“I think he has been excellent. Liam Scales does not really deserve to be out of the team with the way he was performing”, Grant said about Trusty on the Go Radio Football Show.

“But I think Trusty has come and he has just got better and better.

“I think that Atalanta game was the one that made him grow up in the respect to how well he defended and showed that he could do it at that level.

“A little bit against Hibs, that was a bit imbalanced, I do not know if it was because he was on the right-hand side, the gaps were a little bit big and Hibs got a few opportunities.

“And I think whoever plays along with [Cameron] Carter-Vickers, always looks a better centre-back.

“And even though Trusty and Scales have played together and done well, I just think Carter-Vickers gives a better balance because there is a left footer and a right footer.

“He uses the ball better than he has been given credit for with his poorer foot.

“Even when he is playing on the left-hand side, he shoves balls in the middle of the pitch because that is important for Celtic the way the full-backs play.”

Trusty clocked 46 minutes in the Scottish League Cup final win over Rangers at the weekend, scooping up his first piece of silverware as a Celtic player.