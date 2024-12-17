Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that Charlton Athletic must stick with Nathan Jones, give him the January transfer window and then reassess his position only in the summer.

Charlton were expected to challenge for promotion under Jones this season, but their League One form as been mixed.

Goalscoring has been an issue that Jones has not been able to sort out as the Addicks have managed to score just 18 goals in 19 league matches.

Parkin, a former striker himself, believes that the Addicks have lacked craft and guile needed to open teams up and create a volume of chances to score goals.

The ex-hitman feels the need for Jones to do some work with the squad, then try to do some business in January, which will then allow Charlton to look at how he has done when the summer comes around.

“It is really difficult to put your finger on it. I don’t think much has changed since the last time we spoke on it. There is a distinct lack of goal threat and creativity”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“Only five teams have scored fewer.

“I have looked at the last couple of games where they haven’t scored. They haven’t scored in three.

“They have had two goal-laden games in the cup but that kind of gets pushed to one side when you are not doing it in the league, especially in front of your own fans.

“But yes just three shots on target in the last two games, [Miles] Leaburn the other day I think off the bench the other day spurned a couple of really good chances to win against Mansfield.

“One v one, one header and that is across the board, it is a collective thing.

“It is the midfield as well which they are going to say it like a broken record, just lacks craft, lacks guile.

“So the squad still needs surgery.

“But I am where I was a while ago, I think above any other club maybe at that level, got to see it through now with Nathan Jones, got to stick with him, give him January and obviously reassess in the summer.”

Charlton are currently in the bottom half of the League One table, with 24 points, and Jones will hope they can string together a run of wins soon to start climbing closer to the playoff spots.