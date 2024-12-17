Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Ligue 1 goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo is of the view that in Everton loan star Neal Maupay, Marseille have an attacker that ticks all the boxes.

The French striker remains on Everton’s books until next summer, but unless something unforeseen occurs, he will then join Marseille on a permanent basis.

Maupay has featured in eleven games for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season and has contributed to six goals directly.

Alonzo believes that Maupay benefits from competing with team-mate Elye Wahi for a spot in De Zerbi’s side.

The former goalkeeper revealed he loves Maupay and thinks that with what he brings, in terms of his qualities, he ticks all the boxes that Marseille need from a player in his position.

“I love the player, he is completely in the spirit. We knew that before”, Alonzo told French daily La Provence about Maupay.

“The comparison with Wahi hurts a lot. Maupay benefits from this comparison which, as a result, is very flattering for him

“ And he obviously has everything it takes; he can be an attacking leader, a supporting player.

“He is very altruistic, generous.

“He has pretty much everything I like in a striker, for Marseille and for Ligue 1, he ticks all the boxes.”

Maupay has made 32 appearances for Everton and it appears that his time with the Toffees is all but certain to end next summer.