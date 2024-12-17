Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes the Bristol Rovers job is a tough one for whoever comes after Matt Taylor.

Taylor paid the price for a poor run of form in League One which sees the Gas just above the drop zone.

He was sacked earlier this week and now Bristol Rovers are looking for their next manager as they try to climb the League One standings.

Parkin is not willing to jump on Taylor for the Gas’ struggles as he believes the squad on offer at the Mem is not a good one by League One standards.

He stressed that Taylor needed more established players in order to get more out of the squad and thinks Bristol Rovers lack a clear plan and identity.

While Parkin is sure that the Gas job will be one which managers covet, he is also sure that it is a difficult one to take at present.

“I think if you look at the squad, this isn’t a great squad in League One”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think there’s a lack of real established [players], I think Chris Martin is still there, but sure things in terms of the forward players, that’s a massive problem.

“The Gasheads will probably know a lot better than me, but I think that’s probably been one of the most problematic clubs outside maybe the top couple of divisions for a number of years now, and I wouldn’t be able to go hugely into the details, but you look at the managers they’ve gone through, the different styles.

“It is a club that is still, after Joey Barton got them promoted, are searching to find a proper plan and identity.

“To continue a theme, trying to improve the football, younger players, and Matt Taylor has probably lacked maybe a few more senior heads or established players to give them a better chance of competing.

“I think it is a tough job for anyone who gets it, but as always it is an attractive one because it is a great city, Bristol, it’s a big club potentially when you get them going, good atmosphere, support base.”

Taylor, a former Rotherham United and Exeter City manager, was appointed by Bristol Rovers at the start of December 2023 and lasted just over a year in charge.