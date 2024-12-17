George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin believes that it is going to be some experience for the interim Oxford United manager to take the team to Elland Road, where the home side can do no wrong in front of their fans.

Oxford United sacked Des Buckingham following a series of disappointing performances which saw them lose five of their last six matches.

They are now on the lookout to make a fresh appointment with former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett leading the race.

However, Saturday’s visit to Elland Road might come too soon for the new manager and former caretaker manager Craig Short might have to shoulder the responsibility for that match.

Parkin believes that the Whites might get hammered against Leeds United, who he feels can do no wrong at this point in time.

“They could get absolutely spanked at Elland Road”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think the uncertainty would play a part here and also I think it is Craig Short who has stepped into the role previously.

“What an experience that is going to be taking a team, who are already wounded up, to Elland Road where they can do no wrong really in front of their own fans.

“So, it is going to be tough getting through that.

“Then they need to make an appointment really quickly.”

Leeds United have been on a decent run of form of late, having won three of the last five games played.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End last weekend.