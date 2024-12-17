George Wood/Getty Images

Former striker Sam Parkin believes that Championship leaders Sheffield United lack potency and chemistry at the top end of the pitch and that might allow Sunderland to edge the clash between the two sides on New Year’s Day.

The Black Cats, who had been the leaders only in November, have conceded that position to Chris Wilder’s Blades team.

Sunderland currently sit fourth, trailing the Blades by five points and are set to take on the leaders on 1st January at the Stadium of Light.

Parkin, while analysing the match, insisted that it could be one that the hosts can edge provided that they are able to exploit Sheffield United’s lack of chemistry at the top end of the pitch.

Conceding the fact that Sheffield United are difficult to beat, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in: “I think that Sheffield United are incredibly difficult to beat.

“Obviously, there is still that real lack of potency and chemistry at the top end of the pitch which I think is a frustration for supporters of a lot of the challenging clubs in the Championship currently.

“So yes I see it [the Sunderland versus Sheffield United] being a low-margin game.

“There is no reason as to why Sunderland can’t feel like that they may edge it.”

Both clubs though will have a number of matches to take care of before the meeting and Regis Le Bris’ team will hope that they will be able to catch up with the Blades by then.